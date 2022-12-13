FBI offers $10K reward for information that leads to arrest of escaped convicts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The FBI has now offered a $10K reward for information that leads to the arrest of two escaped convicts from a Kansas City area jail, bringing the total reward offered up to $15,000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that it will offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two escaped federal fugitives.

The FBI indicated that Trever Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped from the Cass County, Mo., Jail as they awaited sentencing on Dec. 5.

Sparks, 33, has been described by officials as a white male, with blue eyes, who weighs about 185 pounds and has multiple tattoos. His tattoos include one on his abdomen which reads “northeast” and full sleeves on both arms.

The FBI noted that Sparks was convicted on Nov. 7 of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, multiple violent assaults and the distribution of drugs.

Officials have also described Martinez, 43, as a Hispanic male, with brown eyes, who weighs about 130 pounds and has several tattoos. He pled guilty on July 11 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.

The Bureau said it has worked with its partners to find Sparks and Martinez and take them into custody. It is not believed that the pair are traveling together.

Officials have warned residents not to confront either Sparks or Martinez, but to instead call law enforcement at 1-800-CALL-FBI or local agencies immediately as they are considered armed and dangerous.

The Bureau noted that the $10,000 reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.

