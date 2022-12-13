EPA: no additional impacts found in Keystone oil spill

TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.
TC Energy response staging area on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.(TC Energy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Tuesday morning, the EPA indicates no additional impacts from the Keystone oil spill in Kansas have been found.

The Environmental Protection Agency says in a Tuesday, Dec. 13, update that TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the dam built the previous week. The dams include a pipe that allows water to pass through while also preventing further migration of spilled oil.

The Agency also indicated that there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations since its Dec. 9 update.

According to the EPA, there are about 317 workers on-scene. Currently, around 2,163 barrels of a mixture of oil and water have been recovered from Mill Creek after 14,000 barrels of oil were leaked into the creek from the Keystone Pipeline. Meanwhile, 435 barrels of oil have been recovered straight from the ruptured pipeline for a combined total of 2,598 barrels recovered.

In an update from TC Energy the previous day, the company indicated that vacuum trucks and crews were working around the clock.

The site of the spill is located about 20 miles south of the Nebraska border in Washington Co., Kan.

A cause for the rupture in the pipeline has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department, Soldier Township Fire Department, and MTAA Fire worked to...
One dead, another injured after jumping out of window to escape house fire
FILE
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
FILE
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
Officials investigate a fatality crash on I-35 on Dec. 11, 2022.
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC
Jared Powers
Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach

Latest News

Court ruling
Kansas District Magistrate Judges elect new president for 2023
FILE
RCPD investigates early-morning aggravated assault after shots fired
FILE
Kansas cities ranked among the best to ring in the new year
FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan