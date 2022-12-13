EPA: no additional impacts found in Keystone oil spill

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Tuesday morning, the EPA indicates no additional impacts from the Keystone oil spill in Kansas have been found.

The Environmental Protection Agency says in a Tuesday, Dec. 13, update that TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the dam built the previous week. The dams include a pipe that allows water to pass through while also preventing further migration of spilled oil.

The Agency also indicated that there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations since its Dec. 9 update.

According to the EPA, there are about 317 workers on-scene. Currently, around 2,163 barrels of a mixture of oil and water have been recovered from Mill Creek after 14,000 barrels of oil were leaked into the creek from the Keystone Pipeline. Meanwhile, 435 barrels of oil have been recovered straight from the ruptured pipeline for a combined total of 2,598 barrels recovered.

In an update from TC Energy the previous day, the company indicated that vacuum trucks and crews were working around the clock.

The site of the spill is located about 20 miles south of the Nebraska border in Washington Co., Kan.

A cause for the rupture in the pipeline has not yet been identified.

