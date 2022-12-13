Emporia State OL named All-American

Emporia State OL Xavier Casen
Emporia State OL Xavier Casen(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2017, the Hornets have an All-American.

Offensive Lineman Xavier Cason was named an AFCA All-American where he was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed while ranking 11th in the nation in passing offense and 25th in total offense this season.

He was a two-time All-MIAA performer and has played in 42 games with 27 starts in his career his Hornet career. This season he led Emporia State with 64.5 knockdowns including a career best of 11.5 against Neb.-Kearney and another with ten against Central Missouri.

Cason becomes the fifth Hornet to earn AFCA All-American honors and the first since Justin Marcha was named to the second-team as a punter in 2017.

