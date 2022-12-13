City of Manhattan holds public forum on Aggieville projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The public was invited to provide input on upcoming Aggieville streetscape projects Monday night in the Commission Room at City Hall.

The City of Manhattan is currently working with design consultants on plans for the next Aggieville infrastructure phases to improve streets, sidewalks, landscaping, and amenities, along with lighting and other underground utilities.

The public meeting was an opportunity for community members to review and comment on draft design concepts, renderings, and potential amenities for the following projects currently under design, to include:

12th Street improvements from Laramie Street to Moro Street

Laramie Street improvements from 11th Street to North Manhattan Ave.

The pedestrian path between Rally House and Mr. Goodcents, just north of the Aggieville Parking Garage

Cody Peratt, a senior landscape architect for Olson Studio, said that this was a great opportunity for them to show the community what they have been working on and get feedback on what they do and don’t like.

“The number one were improvements to south 12th street just south of Moro, project number two is looking at reconfiguring of Laramie street and utilizing traffic flows and parking, and then number three was the extension to the Rally and Goodcents alley that really tags on to the previous work that was done in the alley between Rally House and the new parking garage,” said Peratt.

Peratt hopes that once these decisions are finalized these projects will attract more visitors to the area.

