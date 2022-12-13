Child’s bed hit when shots fired into Lawrence home, no injuries reported

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a child’s bed was hit by gunfire aimed at a Lawrence home.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, that officials responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 27th St. and Louisiana.

As officers were on the scene, they said they also received reports that nearby homes had been hit by gunfire - including one where a child’s bed had been hit by one of the bullets.

LPD said, thankfully, no injuries were reported in the home at the time of the shooting. Officials responded to the second scene and were able to collect evidence associated to the case.

LPD noted that no injuries were reported at either scene.

Officials said that investigators are working on Tuesday afternoon to develop additional leads in the case. Anyone who was in the area and may have information about the incident should contact police immediately at 785-832-7509.

