Capper presented with proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Duck Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka’s Duck Race has been presented to the Capper Foundation, this year’s designated beneficiary.

In September, Sertoma held its 27th annual Great Topeka Duck Race to raise money for local charities. Capper was named the designated beneficiary for this year’s Duck race. Following the Duck Race’s success, Sertoma officially presented a portion of the event’s funds to the Capper Foundation on Monday, December 12. The Foundation received a total of $2,500.

Sertoma is an organization with clubs across the nation dedicated to helping those who wear hearing aids. At the same time, Capper offers a range of services for children and adults who are living with different abilities, so with the help of each other, both organizations can help everyone of all ages living with disabilities.

“The national thing of Sertoma is to speech and hearing abilities,” said Celia Cuthbertson, chair of the 2022 duck race and member of the Topeka Evening Sertoma Club. “and we know there is a lot of speech therapy going on here with kids and probably adults too, but Capper Foundation is one of the, I think, best charities in the City of Topeka.”

The Capper Foundation president and CEO, Zach Ahrens, said the money will go towards helping local families.

“We will put these dollars to great use and really work in concert with our friends over at the Sertoma club to build abilities and to empower people of all ages living with disabilities,” said Ahrens.

