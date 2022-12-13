BREAKING: Wanamaker closed while police try to approach assault suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of SW Wanamaker Rd. is closed while authorities try to make contact with an assault suspect.

Topeka Police has no further details as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatch told 13 NEWS officers had been responding to a call of a shoplifter assaulting a worker. It is not known if that is related.

However, 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine says he was in traffic when a man charged toward his vehicle, then threw an object into his window. Vince said his window was open, and the object hit him in the arm. Vince was not injured.

Vince said police then had guns drawn, pointed toward a truck stopped in the area.

About five minutes later, Vince reported it appeared the man had surrendered and officers were taking him into custody.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

