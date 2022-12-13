BREAKING: Wanamaker closed while police try to approach assault suspect

Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday,...
Topeka Police try to make contact with a suspect near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Rd. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of SW Wanamaker Rd. is closed while authorities try to make contact with an assault suspect.

Topeka Police has no further details as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatch told 13 NEWS officers had been responding to a call of a shoplifter assaulting a worker. It is not known if that is related.

However, 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine says he was in traffic when a man charged toward his vehicle, then threw an object into his window. Vince said his window was open, and the object hit him in the arm. Vince was not injured.

Vince said police then had guns drawn, pointed toward a truck stopped in the area.

About five minutes later, Vince reported it appeared the man had surrendered and officers were taking him into custody.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department, Soldier Township Fire Department, and MTAA Fire worked to...
One dead, another injured after jumping out of window to escape house fire
FILE
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
FILE
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
FILE
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
Officials investigate a fatality crash on I-35 on Dec. 11, 2022.
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

Latest News

FILE
Child’s bed hit when shots fired into Lawrence home, no injuries reported
FILE
Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits
FILE - World's largest belt buckle
Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling
FILE
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24