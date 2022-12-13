Arraignment held for Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes

Darin Lierz
Darin Lierz(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One arraignment has been held and another has been set for a Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes.

Court records indicate that another arraignment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for Darin Lierz, a Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes.

This follows an arraignment held on Monday, Dec. 12, two preliminary hearings and a first appearance.

Lierz was arrested in September and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

Lierz remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department, Soldier Township Fire Department, and MTAA Fire worked to...
One dead, another injured after jumping out of window to escape house fire
FILE
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
FILE
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
Officials investigate a fatality crash on I-35 on Dec. 11, 2022.
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC
Jared Powers
Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach

Latest News

Evan Averback
TPD arrests man for aggravated child sex crimes
WIBW Santa
WIBW SANTA
Washington Co. oil spill
UPDATE: 2,600 barrels recovered as response continues for Washington Co. oil spill
Willard Bridge replacement
KDOT to begin Wabaunsee Co. bridge replacement
Evergy
KCC reminds residents of Evergy workshop concerning increased expenditures