Arraignment held for Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One arraignment has been held and another has been set for a Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes.
Court records indicate that another arraignment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for Darin Lierz, a Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes.
This follows an arraignment held on Monday, Dec. 12, two preliminary hearings and a first appearance.
Lierz was arrested in September and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.
Lierz remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.
