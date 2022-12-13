Arraignment held for Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One arraignment has been held and another has been set for a Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes.

Court records indicate that another arraignment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for Darin Lierz, a Brown Co. man accused of child sex crimes.

This follows an arraignment held on Monday, Dec. 12, two preliminary hearings and a first appearance.

Lierz was arrested in September and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

Lierz remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

