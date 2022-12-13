AG-elect Kobach taps primary election rival Mattivi as KBI Director

Tony Mattivi
Tony Mattivi(Kris Kobach)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped former preliminary election rival Tony Mattivi as the next Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he will nominate Tony Mattivi - who ran against Kobach in the Republican Attorney General primary election - to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation when he takes office in January.

“Tony Mattivi is a highly qualified public safety professional with decades of experience working with law enforcement to put away some of the nation’s most violent and dangerous offenders,” Kobach said. “Along the campaign trail, I quickly realized that Tony is dedicated to seeking justice and committed to ensuring that all Kansas law enforcement officers are valued and supported. These are goals we share. Tony’s experience and integrity make him a perfect fit to lead the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and I’m grateful he has answered this call to service.”

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney for more than two decades, Kobach indicated that Mattivi worked with the highest levels of law enforcement to prosecute notorious criminals - including al Qaeda’s Terry Lee Loewen and the man behind the USS Cole bombing in Yemen in 2000. Loewen was a former Marine who attempted to detonate a van filled with explosives at the Wichita airport on behalf of the terrorist organization.

Kobach noted that Mattivi retired from the U.S. Justice Department in 2020 after decades of prosecuting white-collar crimes, human trafficking and terrorism. He said his former rival will bring a fresh perspective to the role of KBI director.

Previously, Mattivi worked in the Attorney General’s Office as well as the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office. He also graduated with honors from Washburn Law School and Metropolitan State College in Denver.

“I’ve worked alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigations for three decades, and I know it is a crown jewel of Kansas law enforcement,” Mattivi said. “I’m honored to be asked to lead such a premier law enforcement agency.”

Kobach said Mattivi will succeed Kirk Thompson, who announced his retirement earlier in December.

