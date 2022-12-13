33 Kansas bridge projects receive $40 million in program funds

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 local bridge projects in Kansas will receive $40 million in funds from state programs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz traveled to Westmoreland to announce $40.5 million will be spent to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state.

Gov. Kelly noted that the announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs that have been reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“My administration is committed to improving Kansas’ transportation system, including city- and county-owned bridges in need of overdue repairs,” Kelly said. “These bridge programs demonstrate how, by fostering partnerships among all levels of government, we can build a robust, responsive infrastructure system that provides efficient and safe transportation routes and boosts state and local economies.”

Kelly indicated that the amount awarded by the Kansas Department of Transportation to cities and counties more than doubles and triples local funds available in these programs as part of the existing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

The Governor said the announcement was made at the Pottawatomie Co. Law Enforcement Center in Westmoreland - just a few miles from one of the bridges chosen for the program.

Kelly noted that the KDOT bridge improvement programs include about $137.5 million in BIL funds over the next five years.

The Governor indicated that the Off-System Bridge Program has been expanded from $8 million to $20.5 million in annual funding. She said 22 projects were chosen for Federal Fiscal Year 2024. In total, she said KDOT received 99 applications that requested $83.8 million.

County Bridge Location Local Cost Local Cost % Total Funds Awarded Brown 1 mile south of Fairview - 220th west of U.S. 75 $49,141 7.9% $570,000 Pottawatomie Armstrong Rd. over Vermillion Creek - 2 miles north, 1 mile east of Havensville $147,423 11.3% $1,160,000 Wabaunsee Fairfield Rd. over Hendricks Creek - 1 mile north, 0.2 miles east of Alma $89,546 8.8% $930,000 Chase Main St. over Cottonwood River - 0.8 miles west of Cedar Point $125,583 6.7% $1,740,000 Geary Old Milford Rd. - 3 miles north, 1 mile west of Junction City $94,460 9% $950,000 Jewell 1.3 miles south, 6 miles west of Mankato $185,863 16.4% $950,000 Ottawa Laramie Rd. - west of Minneapolis $87,362 4.7% $1,790,000 Ellis 370th Ave. over Big Creek - 6 miles south, 1 mile west of Walker $50,233 4% $1,210,000 Osborne S. 180th Ave. - 1 mile south, 0.7 miles west of Covert $49,141 6.6% $700,000 Phillips Kiowa Rd. - 6.5 miles north, 0.5 miles west of Agra $50,233 6.1% $770,000 Rawlins 0.8 miles south, 2.2 miles west of Blakeman $44,773 8.2% $500,000 Rooks 2.2 miles south, 2.5 miles east of Plainville $44,773 8.1% $510,000 Smith 2.7 miles south, 7 miles east of Smith Center $50,779 4.7% $1,040,000 Chautauqua 0.6 miles south, 2 miles east of Cedarvale $60,061 9.1% $600,000 Labette 25000 Rd. - 4 miles east of Parsons $103,742 9.8% $960,000 Montgomery 1800 Rd. - 1.5 miles east of Coffeyville $70,982 4/5% $1,490,000 Butler SW Prairie Creek Rd. over Eight Mile Creek - 1 mile east, 1.3 miles north of Rose Hill $147,423 24.3% $460,000 Kingman SE 100th St. - 3.2 miles north, 0.2 miles west of Rago over Rose Bud Creek $27,301 4.7% $550,000 Pawnee 40th Ave. - 7 miles east, 4.5 miles north of Larned $60,061 5.75% $990,000 Reno Victory Rd. over Little Arkansas River - 0.5 mile east, 2 miles south of Buhler $62,245 7.1% $820,000 Stafford NE 130th Ave. - 7.1 miles north, 13.5 miles east of St. John $65,521 5.2% $1,200,000 Ness 2 miles north, 4 miles east of Beeler $87,362 12.5% $610,000

Kelly said the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program has increased from $5 million to $20 million annually. For State Fiscal Year 2023, she said 11 projects were chosen to replace 10 deficient bridges and permanently remove seven from the local system. For this round, she said 114 applications were received with requests totaling more than $126 million.

Local Government Agency Location Local Cost Local % Match Requirement Maximum KDOT Match Funds Funds for Bridge Removal Maximum Funds Awarded Atchison Co. 314th Rd. over Deer Creek - 3.5 miles north of Atchison $127,313 15% $930,000 $90,000 $1,020,000 Cloud Co. 190th Rd. over Republican River - 1.7 miles north, 4.4 miles east of Concordia $554,271 10% $4,173,000 $97,000 $4,270,000 Saline Co. McReynolds Rd. - 1 mile south, 1.5 miles east of Smolan $92,071 15% $350,000 $50,000 $400,000 Cheyenne Co. 10 miles north, 3.5 miles west of St. Francis 0% $500,000 $50,000 $400,000 Gove Co. 3.4 miles north, 2.6 miles east of Quinter $22,933 0% $450,000 $450,000 Greenwood Co. 1.6 miles west of Hamilton 5% $1,095,000 $215,000 $1,310,000 Neosho Co. 2 miles north of Chanute $2,237,968 15% $5,400,000 $5,400,000 Barber Co. Kingfisher Rd. - 3.1 miles north, 4.5 miles west of Hardtner $49,141 0% $700,000 $700,000 Barton Co. East Barton Co. Rd. - 2.9 miles east of Great Bend $209,369 15% $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Edwards Co. Q Rd. and 280th Ave. - 6.2 miles south, 1 mile east of Belpre $28,393 0% $450,000 $450,000 Hamilton Road B - 1 mile south of Coolidge $283,926 0% $5,450,000 $5,450,000

“These local bridges are the lifeblood of many communities,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Most ag loads start in a field, are placed in a truck, and have to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line. Congratulations to these Kansas communities for partnering with KDOT and securing local matching funds that keep critical bridges open to the public and moving commerce.”

The Governor said both programs have similar but different bridge eligibility requirements targeted for city and county bridges that are not on the state highway system and are in need of replacement or repair. She said funds for both programs are awarded through an application process, and in most cases, require a local contribution.

Kelly indicated that KDOT uses selection criteria that include bridge condition, detour length, inability to carry legal loads and past project history.

The Governor noted that there are about 19,300 bridges on Kansas’ local road systems and about 26% of those are in poor condition or unable to meet today’s weight and vehicle requirements.

To view a map of the projects, click HERE.

