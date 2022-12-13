33 Kansas bridge projects receive $40 million in program funds

Gov. Kelly announces a bridge in Pottawatomie Co. is among 33 projects that will get state...
Gov. Kelly announces a bridge in Pottawatomie Co. is among 33 projects that will get state funds on Dec. 13, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 local bridge projects in Kansas will receive $40 million in funds from state programs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz traveled to Westmoreland to announce $40.5 million will be spent to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state.

Gov. Kelly noted that the announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs that have been reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“My administration is committed to improving Kansas’ transportation system, including city- and county-owned bridges in need of overdue repairs,” Kelly said. “These bridge programs demonstrate how, by fostering partnerships among all levels of government, we can build a robust, responsive infrastructure system that provides efficient and safe transportation routes and boosts state and local economies.”

Kelly indicated that the amount awarded by the Kansas Department of Transportation to cities and counties more than doubles and triples local funds available in these programs as part of the existing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

The Governor said the announcement was made at the Pottawatomie Co. Law Enforcement Center in Westmoreland - just a few miles from one of the bridges chosen for the program.

Kelly noted that the KDOT bridge improvement programs include about $137.5 million in BIL funds over the next five years.

The Governor indicated that the Off-System Bridge Program has been expanded from $8 million to $20.5 million in annual funding. She said 22 projects were chosen for Federal Fiscal Year 2024. In total, she said KDOT received 99 applications that requested $83.8 million.

CountyBridge LocationLocal CostLocal Cost %Total Funds Awarded
Brown1 mile south of Fairview - 220th west of U.S. 75$49,1417.9%$570,000
PottawatomieArmstrong Rd. over Vermillion Creek - 2 miles north, 1 mile east of Havensville$147,42311.3%$1,160,000
WabaunseeFairfield Rd. over Hendricks Creek - 1 mile north, 0.2 miles east of Alma$89,5468.8%$930,000
ChaseMain St. over Cottonwood River - 0.8 miles west of Cedar Point$125,5836.7%$1,740,000
GearyOld Milford Rd. - 3 miles north, 1 mile west of Junction City$94,4609%$950,000
Jewell1.3 miles south, 6 miles west of Mankato$185,86316.4%$950,000
OttawaLaramie Rd. - west of Minneapolis$87,3624.7%$1,790,000
Ellis370th Ave. over Big Creek - 6 miles south, 1 mile west of Walker$50,2334%$1,210,000
OsborneS. 180th Ave. - 1 mile south, 0.7 miles west of Covert$49,1416.6%$700,000
PhillipsKiowa Rd. - 6.5 miles north, 0.5 miles west of Agra $50,2336.1%$770,000
Rawlins0.8 miles south, 2.2 miles west of Blakeman$44,7738.2%$500,000
Rooks2.2 miles south, 2.5 miles east of Plainville$44,7738.1%$510,000
Smith2.7 miles south, 7 miles east of Smith Center$50,7794.7%$1,040,000
Chautauqua 0.6 miles south, 2 miles east of Cedarvale$60,0619.1%$600,000
Labette25000 Rd. - 4 miles east of Parsons$103,7429.8%$960,000
Montgomery1800 Rd. - 1.5 miles east of Coffeyville$70,982 4/5%$1,490,000
ButlerSW Prairie Creek Rd. over Eight Mile Creek - 1 mile east, 1.3 miles north of Rose Hill$147,42324.3%$460,000
KingmanSE 100th St. - 3.2 miles north, 0.2 miles west of Rago over Rose Bud Creek $27,3014.7%$550,000
Pawnee40th Ave. - 7 miles east, 4.5 miles north of Larned$60,0615.75%$990,000
RenoVictory Rd. over Little Arkansas River - 0.5 mile east, 2 miles south of Buhler$62,2457.1%$820,000
StaffordNE 130th Ave. - 7.1 miles north, 13.5 miles east of St. John$65,5215.2%$1,200,000
Ness2 miles north, 4 miles east of Beeler$87,36212.5%$610,000

Kelly said the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program has increased from $5 million to $20 million annually. For State Fiscal Year 2023, she said 11 projects were chosen to replace 10 deficient bridges and permanently remove seven from the local system. For this round, she said 114 applications were received with requests totaling more than $126 million.

Local Government AgencyLocationLocal CostLocal % Match RequirementMaximum KDOT Match FundsFunds for Bridge RemovalMaximum Funds Awarded
Atchison Co.314th Rd. over Deer Creek - 3.5 miles north of Atchison$127,31315%$930,000$90,000$1,020,000
Cloud Co.190th Rd. over Republican River - 1.7 miles north, 4.4 miles east of Concordia$554,27110%$4,173,000$97,000$4,270,000
Saline Co.McReynolds Rd. - 1 mile south, 1.5 miles east of Smolan$92,07115%$350,000$50,000$400,000
Cheyenne Co.10 miles north, 3.5 miles west of St. Francis0%$500,000$50,000$400,000
Gove Co.3.4 miles north, 2.6 miles east of Quinter$22,9330%$450,000$450,000
Greenwood Co.1.6 miles west of Hamilton5%$1,095,000$215,000$1,310,000
Neosho Co.2 miles north of Chanute$2,237,96815%$5,400,000$5,400,000
Barber Co.Kingfisher Rd. - 3.1 miles north, 4.5 miles west of Hardtner$49,1410%$700,000$700,000
Barton Co.East Barton Co. Rd. - 2.9 miles east of Great Bend$209,36915%$1,000,000$1,000,000
Edwards Co.Q Rd. and 280th Ave. - 6.2 miles south, 1 mile east of Belpre$28,3930%$450,000$450,000
HamiltonRoad B - 1 mile south of Coolidge$283,9260%$5,450,000$5,450,000

“These local bridges are the lifeblood of many communities,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Most ag loads start in a field, are placed in a truck, and have to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line. Congratulations to these Kansas communities for partnering with KDOT and securing local matching funds that keep critical bridges open to the public and moving commerce.”

The Governor said both programs have similar but different bridge eligibility requirements targeted for city and county bridges that are not on the state highway system and are in need of replacement or repair. She said funds for both programs are awarded through an application process, and in most cases, require a local contribution.

Kelly indicated that KDOT uses selection criteria that include bridge condition, detour length, inability to carry legal loads and past project history.

The Governor noted that there are about 19,300 bridges on Kansas’ local road systems and about 26% of those are in poor condition or unable to meet today’s weight and vehicle requirements.

To view a map of the projects, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department, Soldier Township Fire Department, and MTAA Fire worked to...
One dead, another injured after jumping out of window to escape house fire
FILE
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
FILE
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
Officials investigate a fatality crash on I-35 on Dec. 11, 2022.
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC
Jared Powers
Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach

Latest News

FILE
Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits
FILE - World's largest belt buckle
Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling
FILE
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
FILE
Long-term care pharmacy to pay $3 million in controlled substance settlement
A report from the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit released this week during a meeting...
Legislative Post Audit report identifies IT concerns at state agencies, school districts