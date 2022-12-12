Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service

First Presbyterian Church will hold its Blue Christmas Worship Service 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the church, 817 SW Harrison.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us feel Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for others, it can be tough.

First Presbyterian Church acknowledges that with its Blue Christmas Worship Service.

Pastor Sandra Stogsdill Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the service will offer support through song, prayer, candle lighting and contemplation. She said the service is for anyone struggling this time of year, whether it be due to the death of a loved one, divorce, major life change, or any other reason.

The Blue Christmas Worship Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St. People also may watch a live stream at www.fpctopeka.org.

Earlier that day, First Presbyterian hosts its final Noon Noels program of the year, featuring the Highland Park High School singers. The free program begins at noon. Lunch also is available before the program -at 11:30 a.m. - or after the program - at 12:30 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for the meal. The planned menu is lasagna.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
Jared Powers
Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach
FILE
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
Officials investigate a fatality crash on I-35 on Dec. 11, 2022.
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC
The Shawnee Heights Fire Department, Soldier Township Fire Department, and MTAA Fire worked to...
One dead, another injured after jumping out of window to escape house fire

Latest News

Blue Christmas service at First Presbyterian
Topeka's First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service
Derek Schmidt
Attorney General Derek Schmidt reflects on time in office, future plans
KDOT is set to begin a bridge replacement project on Willard Rd. on Dec. 14, 2022.
KDOT to begin Wabaunsee Co. bridge replacement
Derek Schmidt
Attorney General Derek Schmidt reflects on time in office, future plans