Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church to hold Blue Christmas service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us feel Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. But for others, it can be tough.

First Presbyterian Church acknowledges that with its Blue Christmas Worship Service.

Pastor Sandra Stogsdill Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the service will offer support through song, prayer, candle lighting and contemplation. She said the service is for anyone struggling this time of year, whether it be due to the death of a loved one, divorce, major life change, or any other reason.

The Blue Christmas Worship Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St. People also may watch a live stream at www.fpctopeka.org.

Earlier that day, First Presbyterian hosts its final Noon Noels program of the year, featuring the Highland Park High School singers. The free program begins at noon. Lunch also is available before the program -at 11:30 a.m. - or after the program - at 12:30 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for the meal. The planned menu is lasagna.

