Teen driver hit after Manhattan woman runs red light on Highway 24

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was hit after a Manhattan woman ran a red light on Highway 24.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Allen Rd. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Crystal M. Jaimez, 30, of Manhattan, was headed north in her 2017 Nissan Maxima on Highway 24 as a 17-year-old driver in a 2004 Honda Element attempted to turn onto Allen Rd.

According to KHP, Jaimez failed to stop at a red light and hit the 17-year-old’s vehicle, which also had two other minors inside.

KHP noted that Jaimez’s vehicle came to a rest on its wheels in the left northbound lane of Highway 24 as the teen’s car stopped on the east shoulder of the northbound lanes and settled against a light pole.

Officials indicated that both drivers escaped the crash without injury.

