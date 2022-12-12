Shawnee Co. judge elected treasurer for Kansas District Judges Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Judge Cheryl Rios has been elected the 2022-2023 treasurer for the Kansas District Judges Association.

Kansas Courts says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the Kansas District Judges Association - an organization open to all state district court judges - has elected its officers who will serve the organization in the coming year.

The Court noted that Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan was elected president. He serves as a district judge in the 10th Judicial District which covers Johnson Co.

“I am truly honored to accept the nomination to serve as president of the Kansas District Judges Association,” Ryan said. “We serve all district courts throughout the state to provide quality service and access to justice for everyone who utilizes our judicial system. I am proud of our continuing efforts to advocate for adequate pay for all court personnel and judges. KDJA continues its efforts in helping our colleagues work for the fair and impartial administration of justice.”

The Court indicated that Ryan has served his district since 2008. He was chief judge from 2018 to 2021 and is a Kansas native with degrees from Creighton University and Washburn University School of Law.

Ryan will succeed Chief Judge Kim Cudney as president. Cudney serves in the 12th Judicial District, which covers Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic and Washington counties.

The KDJA also elected Judge Brenda Cameron as president-elect. She also serves the 10th Judicial District.

Next, the Association chose Brad Ambrosier to serve as secretary. He serves the 26th Judicial District which covers Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton and Stevens counties.

Finally, KDJA elected Shawnee Co. District Judge - the 3rd Judicial District - Cheryl Rios as treasurer.

The Court noted that the Association’s members elected the new officers during a judges’ conference in October.

