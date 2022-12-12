Salina man arrested in connection for failure to appear, probation violations

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind Riley Co. bars after he was arrested for failure to appear and probation violations stemming from two separate incidents.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that Aaron Noonan, 28, of Salina, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, on two Riley Co. warrants.

RCPD noted that the first warrant was issued for a probation violation which stemmed from his arrest for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery in a Nov. 2019 incident in the 400 block of Fremont St.

During this incident, officials said a 33-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint.

RCPD said the second warrant was issued for failure to appear in court which stemmed from his arrest for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials indicated that this arrest stemmed from a Sept. 18 incident in which Noonan was found in possession of drugs, paraphernalia and a gun during a traffic stop in the 700 block of Colorado St.

RCPD noted that the warrants hold a combined bond of $180,000. Noonan remains behind bars.

