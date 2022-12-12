RCPD releases safety tips for driving in fog following related crashes

FILE
FILE(Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has released safety tips for driving in fog after a thick blanket coated northeast Kansas and led to a few crashes over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the area has recently experienced a lot of dense fog which has led to a few crashes in the county.

While drivers would be safest not attempting to drive in foggy conditions, RCPD said it understands this is not possible for those who commute to work and have places to be.

RCPD said those who do drive in the fog should ensure their headlights are on. It has recommended not to use high-beam headlights in these conditions as they will most likely create a glare that makes visibility worse. Low beams would be best.

Officials also indicated that fog can cause drivers to see objects in front of them at a much later rate. This is why it said it is important to reduce the speed of a vehicle to put more distance between other cars.

If drivers do decide to pull over, RCPD said they should always do it in a safe space outside of the flow of traffic. It said a public place is a much better option to wait out the fog than on the side of the road where oncoming traffic may not see.

RCPD also noted that drivers should always turn 100% of their attention toward the road while operating a vehicle. It is even more imperative when driving through fog, so it said drivers should ditch the distractions as well.

The Department indicated that anything to enhance visibility while driving through fog is an asset. It said the white lines painted on the right side of the road can be a helpful guide in these situations. Drivers should try not to sue the center pavement lines, however, as they may move closer to oncoming cars.

Lastly, RCPD said foggy conditions are a great time to put windshield wipers and defrosters to work. It said fog can create moisture buildup on windshields which further decreases visibility. So, drivers should keep their defrost on to dry out the moisture.

