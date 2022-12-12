Police chase ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Avalon car was traveling east on K-244 highway as it was fleeing from a law enforcement officer at the time of the crash.

The patrol said the driver of the Toyota failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, and the vehicle crossed over the centerline and struck a guardrail, overturning in the north ditch. The Toyota then caught fire.

The Toyota’s driver, identified as Brad W. Briand, 43, of Junction City, was transported to Geary Community Hospital with possible injuries.

The patrol said it wasn’t known if Briand, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

