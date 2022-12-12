One year after Hornets Pointe fire, investigation continues

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One year after the fire at Hornets Pointe in Emporia, the investigation continues into its cause.

KVOE reports on Monday, Dec. 12, that one year after the Hornets Pointe apartment complex fire, the cause and origin of the fire still have not been found.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2021, a fire broke out in the apartment complex and shot through the roof. Firefighters from Emporia and various Lyon Co. departments responded to help extinguish the blaze. Two firefighters were injured, one of which seriously so.

Investigators said they have considered arson throughout the process, however, Emporia Fire marshal Reason Bradford indicated the cause and origin have still not been determined.

In August, KVOE reported that the building was demolished and the lot was reseeded. City Manager Trey Cocking said the cost has been certified on the owner’s property tax statement which is due by Dec. 20 - along with the first half of property taxes.

Cocking noted that if payment is not received, it will be about a year before the city may begin any foreclosure process.

If anyone has information about the fire, they should report it to Emporia Fire Department at 620-343-4230, the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200 or the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

