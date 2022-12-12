One taken to hospital after car-motorcycle collision in East Topeka
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after car-motorcycle collision early Monday near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin in East Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin Avenue.
Police at the scene said the motorcycle rider fled from the scene after the collision.
A female passenger on the motorcycle was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
No injuries were reported to anyone in the car.
A maroon Suzuki was propped up in its kickstand in front of a police car in the eastbound lane of S.E. 25th just east of Wisconsin.
Police remained at the scene past 8:40 a.m.
