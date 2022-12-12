One taken to hospital after car-motorcycle collision in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after car-motorcycle collision early Monday near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin Avenue.

Police at the scene said the motorcycle rider fled from the scene after the collision.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the car.

A maroon Suzuki was propped up in its kickstand in front of a police car in the eastbound lane of S.E. 25th just east of Wisconsin.

Police remained at the scene past 8:40 a.m.

