No injuries reported after shots fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after shots were fired at multiple Manhattan apartment buildings over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 500 block of Augusta Way in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said it was reported that a 20-year-old man had fired a single shot inside his apartment at The Links. The bullet was fired into the apartment above his and caused around $500 in damage.

Then, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials were called to the 2300 block of Candlewood Dr. in Manhattan with another report of shots fired.

When officials arrived at this call, they said it was reported that a 25-year-old man had fired a gun at a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after an argument.

RCPD indicated that bullets from the gun did not hit the victims, however, an apartment building in the vicinity was hit causing another $500 in damage.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

