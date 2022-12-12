Monday night forecast: Rain tonight into Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The system we’ve been tracking all last week and this weekend is finally here. It will bring strong to severe weather to Oklahoma and portions of Southwest Kansas and produce a winter storm in NW Nebraska and the Dakotas. Here in Northeast Kansas we can expect widespread moderate to heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms (non-severe) beginning tonight and lasting through Tuesday midday.

Taking Action:

Expect 0.25″ to .50″ of rain in North-Central Kanas with between 0.50″ and 1.00″ of rain in Northeast Kansas tonight through Tuesday morning. Expect rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather will stay well to our south and west. Cold weather moves in with a cold front late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This is looking to set-up unseasonably cold air that has the possibility to last the rest of the month. Maybe a day or two of ‘milder’ temperatures but make sure your home is ready for the cold to last a while and limit any heat safety practices that could cause a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects, not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or while using the stove. Also a good time to make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Tonight: Rain develops, becoming likely from midnight to sunrise. T-storms can’t be ruled out either. Lows should cool too much from this afternoon, generally in the mid 40s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning rain with mainly dry conditions in the afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. Winds SE/S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

The timing of a cold front will be something to watch tomorrow because that could mean a drop in temperatures especially toward north-central KS earlier than the typical cooling trend in the late afternoon hours. Low 40s are possible around the Concordia/Washington area by 4pm with upper 40s to upper 50s for most areas. We all turn cold Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As the colder air moves in Tuesday night, the majority of the snow will remain north although a low chance for flurries can’t be ruled out Wednesday/Thursday near the Nebraska border as the storm system continues to push eastward. IF any snow were to fall, minimal impacts are expected. Temperatures will remain cold in the mid 30s for highs and 20s/teens for lows through the weekend.

Long-term, it is looking more likely that we will stay cold for awhile. We may even become colder as there have been several indications in the latest data that the Polar Vortex may move into southern Canada which spells out an even further drop in temperatures for Kansas the week before Christmas. An EARLY Christmas forecast would suggest temperatures around 30º Christmas Day and in the teens Christmas morning and night. Right now a “White Christmas” is not likely.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.