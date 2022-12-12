Monday forecast: Seasonal today, rain tonight into tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the rain tonight into tomorrow morning with a cold front late tomorrow into tomorrow night that will bring unseasonably cold temperatures for the rest of the week.

Taking Action:

While patchy drizzle/fog is possible today, the better chance for rain will develop tonight. Most of the rain tomorrow will occur in the morning with isolated showers still possible in the afternoon however most spots will be dry by midday.

Cold weather moves in with a cold front late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This is looking to set-up unseasonably cold air that has the possibility to last the rest of the month. Maybe a day or two of ‘milder’ temperatures but make sure your home is ready for the cold to last a while and limit any heat safety practices that could cause a home fire. This includes keeping space heaters off carpets and at least 3 feet from any flammable objects, not leaving your kitchen while cooking with open flames or while using the stove. Also a good time to make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.



The foggy conditions the last couple days have kept temperatures cooler than expected and clouds will still have an impact for most of the week although not as much fog due to stronger winds. This week the wind gusts will likely range from 20-35 mph everyday.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Patchy fog possible this morning with patchy drizzle at times through the day. Less than 0.05″ of rain is expected during the daytime hours. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s with the coolest weather in extreme northeast KS. Winds SE 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Rain develops, becoming likely from midnight to sunrise. T-storms can’t be ruled out either. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain winds down early in the morning with mainly dry conditions in the afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Winds SE/S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

The timing of a cold front will be something to watch tomorrow because that could mean a drop in temperatures especially toward north-central KS earlier than the typical cooling trend in the late afternoon hours. Low 40s are possible around the Concordia/Washing area by 4pm with upper 40s to upper 50s for most areas.

As the colder air moves in Tuesday night, the majority of the snow will remain north although a low chance for flurries can’t be ruled out Wednesday/Thursday near the Nebraska border as the storm system continues to push eastward. IF any snow were to fall, minimal impacts are expected.

Looking ahead to the Christmas time frame, keeping in mind there’s still only one model that goes out that far so this will likely change but there might be some snow around the Thursday time frame (Dec 22nd) but dry by Christmas with the cold air still sticking around. Right now low teens for Christmas morning and around 30° for the high would be the latest forecast.

