Lawrence Police K-9′s take up painting for fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Henderson with the Lawrence Police Department says his dog can be put in danger.

“The importance is that our dogs aren’t just narcotics dogs, they are patrol dogs so they could be put in harms way pretty easily,” said Henderson.

That’s why it’s important that they wear one of these, a K-9 ballistic vest. These vests, however, aren’t cheap and the department is asking for your help.

“Today we were doing basically K-9 painting for a fundraiser,” said Emily Fawcett, founder and director of Friends of the Vest Midwest, “so we have the dogs come in with their handlers, the handlers pick out the paint colors, the dogs get to have a little fun, mess up the paint and we will use those to raise money for ballistic vests for K-9′s.”

K-9′s Mack, Cheeseburger and Shadow were Sunday’s artists. In the past, paintings like these have sold for up to $2,000 at auction which keeps Fawcett’s charity busy.

“Every dog is so fun,” said Fawcett. “Some will roll on it, some will toss it in the air, some of them will just look at it like it’s on fire. The guys have so much fun because this kind of gives them the chance to like kick back, relax and be a kid again too. So it’s been great. We have a lot of guys that see how much money that we get for these and they’re calling saying when are we doing the next one. This is fabulous, let’s do it again.”

The auction for these not yet revealed paintings is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13th. Fawcett says she got the idea from Pinterest and believes it’s important to offer something creative as a charity.

“There’s so many charities that are out there and we’re all clamoring for everybody’s money and attention and help,” said Fawcett, “and you’ve got to find something to kind of mix it up a little bit. This has been really successful, it’s been a lot of fun. We have a lot of handlers that want to do it a second and a third time because the dogs are having such a good time. It gets the community involved, people get to participate. It gets the officers out to kind of showoff what their dog got to do.”

Police departments across Kansas have already challenged each other to see who can raise the most money, for example Junction City challenged Lawrence and Lawrence can now challenge another department.

“I know KHP gets vests through her so we could challenge KHP, Shawnee County, whoever,” said Henderson. “Throw that challenge out and just keep raising the money.”

The auction is public and is on Tuesday, December 13th at the 6 Mile Chophouse located at 4931 W. 6th Street in Lawrence. Events begin at 5pm and the auction is scheduled to begin around 8pm.

