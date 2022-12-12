KDOT to begin Wabaunsee Co. bridge replacement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement project in Wabaunsee Co. will soon begin.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will oversee a bridge replacement project on Willard Rd. in Wabaunsee Co. which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 14, weather allowing.

KDOT indicated that the bridge spans Mill Creek and is located about a mile east of Maple Hill. It said Willard Rd. will be closed at the worksite for the duration of the project - which is expected to be completed by July.

The Department noted that no marked detour will be provided, so drivers will be required to find alternative routes.

KDOT said while it oversees the project, A.M. Cohron & Sons, Inc., of Atlantic, Ia., is the $1.8 million project’s prime contractor.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.