KCC reminds residents of Evergy workshop concerning increased expenditures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it wants to remind residents that it will host a workshop at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to give officials at Evergy a chance to explain a large increase in its capital expenditure projections.

KCC indicated that Evergy’s capital investment plan filed earlier in 2022 showed a $1.2 billion increase in projected spending compared to its Sustainability Transformation Plan presented in 2021.

Commission Staff said they are concerned over the increased projections. The Commission echoed those concerns and issued an order on Sept. 15 which stated, “Evergy’s Capital Improvement Plan affects the majority of Kansas and thus requires public scrutiny.”

During the workshop, the KCC said the electric utility company will be urged to explain the reasons for the increase and how it will impact ratepayers. Evergy will also answer questions from Commissioners, Commission Staff and the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board.

The Commission noted that the workshop is strictly informational and it will not take any action during the meeting. It said the cost of capital investments and any proposed changes to rates are reviewed by its staff during a rate case. Evergy has not filed for a rate case.

“Affordable electricity and competitive rates are a top priority for Evergy, and our capital investment plan is consistent with achieving regionally competitive rates. Over the past four years, Evergy has reduced our operational costs by hundreds of millions of dollars keeping rates flat for customers,” said an Evergy spokesperson. “Our capital investment plan is low compared to our regional peers and is laser-focused on maintaining a reliable electrical grid and ensuring a responsible transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources. We look forward to the workshop with the Commission as it is an excellent opportunity to provide additional information regarding the need for our planned investments and to describe how they will benefit our customers and Kansas.”

KCC indicated that the worship will be held via Zoom and is available for the public to view HERE. It will also be recorded for later viewing.

