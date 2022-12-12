Kansas women’s basketball ranked for first time since 2013

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a long time coming for the Jayhawks.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Kansas women’s basketball has cracked the AP Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 22. The Jayhawks are off to one of the best starts in program history, sitting at 9-0.

They’re coming off two blow out wins in recent days, one of them coming from then No. 12 Arizona on the road (77-50) and Wichita State (72-52). They remain the only unbeaten Big 12 team and they’ve held their opponents to 53 points or fewer seven times.

Also, the Jayhawks were named the ESPN Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.