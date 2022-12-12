Kansas women’s basketball ranked for first time since 2013

Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider reacts to a foul call during an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider reacts to a foul call during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a long time coming for the Jayhawks.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Kansas women’s basketball has cracked the AP Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 22. The Jayhawks are off to one of the best starts in program history, sitting at 9-0.

They’re coming off two blow out wins in recent days, one of them coming from then No. 12 Arizona on the road (77-50) and Wichita State (72-52). They remain the only unbeaten Big 12 team and they’ve held their opponents to 53 points or fewer seven times.

Also, the Jayhawks were named the ESPN Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
Jared Powers
Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach
FILE
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
Officials investigate a fatality crash on I-35 on Dec. 11, 2022.
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC
The Shawnee Heights Fire Department, Soldier Township Fire Department, and MTAA Fire worked to...
One dead, another injured after jumping out of window to escape house fire

Latest News

Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning.
Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning
KU Women's Basketball defeats Wichita State 72-52 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas takes down Wichita State, stays undefeated
KU WBB beats Wichita State
K State men's basketball beats incarnate word