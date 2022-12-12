Kansas takes down Wichita State, stays undefeated

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball defeated Wichita State 72-52 in an in-state showdown on Sunday afternoon, moving to 9-0 on the season.

Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin led the way with 16 points each, and Chandler Prater contributed 10. Taiyanna Jackson had 13 total rebounds.

KU is expected to crack the Top 25 this week, given their undefeated record and upset win over No. 12 Arizona earlier this week.

The Jayhawks will host one final nonconference game on Friday at 7:00 p.m., as Tulsa comes to Allen Fieldhouse. They’ll then take on Nebraska in Lincoln on December 21 to close out their nonconference schedule.

