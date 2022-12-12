Kansas takes down Wichita State, stays undefeated

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball defeated Wichita State 72-52 in an in-state showdown on Sunday afternoon, moving to 9-0 on the season.

Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin led the way with 16 points each, and Chandler Prater contributed 10. Taiyanna Jackson had 13 total rebounds.

KU is expected to crack the Top 25 this week, given their undefeated record and upset win over No. 12 Arizona earlier this week.

The Jayhawks will host one final nonconference game on Friday at 7:00 p.m., as Tulsa comes to Allen Fieldhouse. They’ll then take on Nebraska in Lincoln on December 21 to close out their nonconference schedule.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
Jared Powers
Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach
FILE
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
Officials investigate a fatality crash on I-35 on Dec. 11, 2022.
Northbound I-35 reopened south of KC following fatality crash

Latest News

KU WBB beats Wichita State
K State men's basketball beats incarnate word
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to throw during the first half of an...
Chiefs hold onto lead, take down Broncos in Denver
Kansas State Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin
K-State clobbers Incarnate Word