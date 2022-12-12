Kansas to receive at least $77 million in Walgreens, CVS opioid settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will receive at least $77 million in settlements with both Walgreens and CVS over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Dec. 12, that his office has secured at least $77 million for the Sunflower State as part of settlements with both Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

AG Schmidt said the settlement resolves allegations that they contributed to the ongoing opioid epidemic for failure to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. As details are finalized, he said the Kansas share is likely to increase - perhaps substantially.

Schmidt noted that the two settlements will cost the companies more than $10.7 billion and will require significant improvements in how the pharmacies handle opioids. He said proceeds will be required to be used to provide treatment and recovery services for those who struggle with opioid use disorder.

The AG also said pharmacies must provide broad, court-ordered requirements for their practices, which include robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

Schmidt indicated that the settlements now go to the participating states to review by the end of 2022 which allows for certain additional parties to join during the first quarter of 2023. With this settlement, he said his office has now recovered more than $278 million related to unlawful manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “These settlements have been complex, but they are the fruits of the efforts of many to provide justice for the harm of past actions. The money Kansas receives will help repair broken lives.”

Schmidt also said Kansas is engaged in ongoing investigations and negotiations with other companies the state believes played a role in illegally fueling opioid addiction.

