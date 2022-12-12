How will the Keystone Pipeline oil spill affect prices at the pump?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the holiday season approaching, many will be traveling on the roads. 12 News talked with an oil and gas expert about if the large oil spill in Washington County could eventually impact people at the pump. Nearly 600,000 gallons of oil were lost in the spill.

“I think right now consumers shouldn’t be too worried about gas prices at all,” Warren Martin, Executive Director of Kansas Strong, said. “We have the resources available to us, we have ways to get crude oil.”

Martin said industry insiders believe the pipeline should be up and running around Dec. 20. If so, he said consumers shouldn’t see a major impact on gasoline and diesel prices.

“This oil spill is a little different than some of the past pipeline spills, because it involves a body of water,” Martin said. “It’s not real certain how the EPA is going to respond to that, they have to approve starting back up the pipeline. There is a remediation process that takes place to clean up all the oil to analyze the pipeline.”

Sunday, TC Energy, a Canadian energy producer, released a statement saying it has not confirmed a timeline for restart and will only resume service when it’s safe to do so.

“Anytime that you have a malfunction of oil and gas anywhere it’s a very serious issue and certainly no one takes it more seriously than the oil and gas industry,” Martin said. “Remediation must take place, analysis must take place.”

