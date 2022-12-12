Game Wardens ask public for help in Lyon Co. poaching cases

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have asked the public to report any information they may have about two poaching cases out of Lyon County.

KVOE reports that investigations into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon Co. in November continue well into December.

Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has asked residents to come forward with any information they may have about the cases. He said a deer was poached on Nov. 6. The incident was located around Roads 70 and X outside of Hartford. A second deer was poached on Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T - east of Emporia.

In the second incident, Scheve noted the hunter spotlighted the animal before they used a high-powered rifle. They shot the rifle in the direction of I-35 with vehicles on the roadway at the time.

Currently, wardens said no suspect information is available with either incident. However, they are searching for a blue Chevrolet pickup that may have been involved in the second incident.

If anyone has information about either case, they should contact Warden Scheve at 620-431-9873.

KVOE noted that penalties for poaching could include fines, restitution, gun forfeiture and revocation of hunting privileges.

