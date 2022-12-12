Driver hospitalized after speeding car hits speed limit sign on Kansas highway

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas driver is in the hospital after his speeding car hit a speed limit sign along a highway in Wabaunsee Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, officials were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 1.5 miles south of Wamego with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Hunter L. Dodge, 24, of Wamego, had been speeding on the highway when it left the roadway and hit a speed limit sign.

KHP noted that the car then went into a field and came back up to the shoulder where it stopped.

Officials said Dodge was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with possible minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

