Collision near Riley sends men from Fla., Miss. to hospital

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision near Riley sent three men to the hospital over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Welsh and Cavalry Rd. - northeast of Riley - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Jessie Webb, 41, of Clay Center, had been headed east on Welsh Rd. behind a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Roy Harris, 58, of Homosassa, Fla.

RCPD indicated that Webb did not see Harris had signaled to turn left and began to pass him. As Harris attempted to turn, Webb hit the rear of his SUV which in turn spun the vehicle 180 degrees. The Suburban came to a rest in the north ditch facing Welsh Rd. and the Journey stopped parallel of Welsh on the south shoulder.

Officials noted that Harris and two of his passengers, Nathan Graham, 45, of Etta, Miss., and Eric Olsen, 50, of Port Orange, Fla., were all taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with minor injuries.

RCPD said Webb was issued a citation for passing with insufficient clearance.

