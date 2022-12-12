Chiefs hold onto lead, take down Broncos in Denver

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to throw during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prepares to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Despite the comeback attempt by the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to hold onto their lead and take down their AFC West division rivals 34-28 on Sunday at Mile High Stadium.

The Chiefs couldn’t get much going near the redzone in the first quarter, settling for 35 and 45 yard field goals to cap off the first quarter up 6-0.

That would be a different story in the second quarter. In one of the most talked about moments of the game, Patrick Mahomes somehow found Jerick McKinnon after facing pressure, and the running back proceeded to run in a 56 yard touchdown for the 13-0 lead.

Those two would connect for a score once again, this time for a 10 yard touchdown to make it a 20-0 lead.

Then it was Willie Gay’s turn to have some fun. He picked off Russell Wilson and ran it 47 yards back to the house to rack up a 27-0 lead over Denver.

In the final two minutes of the first half, the Broncos would close in on that lead. Wilson found Jerry Jeudy for two touchdowns, making it 27-14 KC at halftime.

Denver came out of the locker room with that same fight. Wilson sent a 66 yard touchdown pass to Marlon Mack to make it a six-point game, 27-21.

Kansas City strengthened its lead as Mahomes found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 4 yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter, 34-21 KC.

Russell Wilson went back to be evaluated for a possible concussion in the fourth quarter, bringing out Brett Rypien to fill his shoes.

With 10:49 remaining in the game, Rypien threw a 7 yard touchdown pass to Jeudy to narrow that lead to 34-28 KC.

But Denver’s comeback attempt wouldn’t be enough, as the Chiefs held onto their lead and won 34-28, despite letting go of a 27-0 lead.

This is Kansas City’s 14th straight win over Denver.

Kansas City is now 10-3 on the season, and will be on the road once more next Sunday, taking on the Texans, who stand at 1-11-1 on the season.

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve to host the Seattle Seahawks at 12:00 p.m.

