Attorney General Derek Schmidt reflects on time in office, future plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unsuccessful challenge to incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, Derek Schmidt ends more than two decades in elected office in January.

Schmidt was elected to the Kansas Senate in 2000, and as attorney general in 2010.

In a visit to Eye on NE Kansas, Schmidt said he is not sure what’s next for him. He said he hopes to continue in public service in some form, but was unsure whether voters would see him on any ballots in the future.

Schmidt also reflected on what he feels are his accomplishments during his time in office, and why he has continued to pursue actions, even as his time winds down. He said he has worked with incoming Attorney General Kris Kobach and his team to ensure a smooth transition.

