Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.

When officials arrived, they said witnesses reported a man, later identified as Morgan Montague, 22, of Arkansas City, had fired multiple rounds into an unoccupied car in the Cambridge Square apartment parking lot. No injuries were reported as a result.

Officers said they then issued a be on the lookout for Montague who was found a short time later by Fort Riley Police at a gate access point to the military base.

Montague was then booked into the Riley Co. Jail on two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property. His $15,000 bond has been posted and he no longer remains behind bars.

