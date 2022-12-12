Archery Tournament to remain in Hutchinson for at least five years

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide archery tournament for Kansas students will remain in Hutchinson for at least five years.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Dec. 12, that it announced alongside the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for at least five more years.

Previously, KDWP indicated that the Kansas NASP State Tournament moved locations, however, after positive feedback from the Tournament being held in Hutchinson in 2021, the three coordinating entities began to discuss a long-term agreement to ensure continued success.

As a result, the Department said the next State Tournament will be held between March 24 and 25 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson with at least four more annual tournaments to follow.

“The central location of Hutchinson and the amenities offered at our state fairgrounds combined with the success of the 2021 event made this an easy decision for nearly all involved,” said Lyndzee Rhine, KDWP outdoor skills and recruitment coordinator. “This is an incredible program that has opened outdoor recreation opportunities for thousands of Kansas youth, and this multi-year agreement is just further evidence of the program’s value not only to participating students and schools, but also to our state.”

KDWP noted that NASP was adopted in Kansas in 2006 and has grown since its inception. The program is designed to be an in-school curriculum-based archery program and has been implemented in more than 350 schools and community organizations in the Sunflower State.

“The new agreement to continue hosting the Kansas NASP State Tournament in Hutchinson is an exciting next step in the partnership that we have with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas State Fairgrounds,” said Holly Leiker, director of national sales and sports events for Visit Hutch. “We are looking forward to being able to continue welcoming these students and their families to Hutchinson over the next several years.”

Each year, KDWP said NASP offers students the chance to compete and earn scholarships or personal archery equipment. The 2021 tournament resulted in $3,500 scholarships and two championship bows to the top male and female archers.

“We are extremely excited with the decision of the Kansas National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament coordinators in choosing Hutchinson and the Kansas State Fairgrounds as its home for the next five years,” said Bryan Schulz, general manager of the Kansas State Fair. “This is the perfect fit for such a great event and our team looks forward to working with them to make this a signature event for Hutchinson and the State of Kansas.”

Beyond the classroom, the Department indicated that many schools have taken NASP to the next level where archers participate competitively in local and state tournaments, going as far as a national tournament.

For more information bout NASP, click HERE.

