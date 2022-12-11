Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal.

Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own.

In front of a heart-shaped display, the hospital said Johnson - a surgical tech - surprised his girlfriend Dana Wiggans and dropped to one knee to ask her to marry him. She quickly replied yes.

“I had been going to do it but didn’t know when or where then I got the email about zoo light night and I thought that would be a nice place and it could be a surprise,” Johnson said.

Stormont Vail indicated that Johnson had told Wiggans - who works at Topeka Ear Nose and Throat - that they would meet a few coworkers at the event. The group planned to meet by the heart-shaped lights where he asked a teammate to take a few pictures. While he talked to Wiggans leading up to the proposal, he said she was focused on the person who was going to take the picture.

Then, Johnson dropped to his knee and popped the question. “She had no clue,” he said.

The hospital said coworkers cheered him on when they saw what was happening. The proposal took place on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the first of two nights planned for the Glow Wild event - a private event held for Stormont Vail employees and their families held by the Topeka Zoo.

Stormont Vail said word spread about the proposal and Johnson said the positive response was surprising.

“I thought it was going to be with a few people from work. I didn’t know so many people were going to be there,” he said.

