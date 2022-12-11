Ty Zentner reflects on his Big 12 Championship-winning kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - When Shawnee Heights alum and K-State kicker/punter Ty Zentner was sent out to kick the winning field goal in the Big 12 Championship game, it was a special moment.

“I kinda looked back to the sideline as I was taking the field. And I was like, just kinda had a moment where I was like wow they’re sending me out here to do this,” Zentner said. “It felt incredible. It was special, and it’s hard to describe that feeling. It was just so incredible.”

The people who have been with Ty since before he was a Wildcat say there was no doubt in their minds he’d make that kick.

“The fact that he walked on that field with that smile on his face and knew 100% that ball was going right through the middle of the field goals and we were winning this football game, was unbelievable, and I knew he was going to make it,” said his former kicking coach from Shawnee Heights, Steve Block.

Back in his Shawnee Heights days, Ty was a soccer player who didn’t start football until his senior year when he just wanted to play with his friends.

“He would come from soccer, change, and then run around the practice field. And by the time he got to practice, we were already running our sprints towards the end of practice. He would jump on the sideline and he would run cardio with the team after a full soccer practice. And then after that, he would stay with me for an hour, hour and a half and we would kick,” Block said.

After graduation and two years spent at Butler, Ty came back to Northeast Kansas to join the Wildcats. Halfway through this season, he took on kicking, punting, and kickoff duties.

“It’s kinda cool to be able to share my story, and I hope it inspires other kickers and other Kansas players that might not get a shot immediately out of high school, but find a way through the JUCO program or other schools in Kansas, and make their way up,” said Zentner.

After the Big 12 Championship win, Head Coach Chris Klieman said there may not have been a more valuable member of the team in the second half of the season than Ty.

“That’s who Ty is. I mean that’s the epitome of him, he’s always been an all-in guy,” said head Shawnee Heights football coach Jason Swift. “Whatever we’ve asked him to do whether it’s in high school, or at Butler, or at Kansas State, he does whatever it takes.”

And this Kansas kid is by no means shy about his love for K-State.

“This team, Chris Klieman, I love this team. I’d die for this team. I love this team,” he said after the big game.

