Two hospitalized after teen driver collides head-on with SUV

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a teen driver collided head-on with their SUV.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 56 and County Road J with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a 15-year-old girl from Larned had been driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound with another juvenile in the car. For an unknown reason, the SUV crossed the center line on the highway and collided head-on with an eastbound 2009 Ford Escape driven by Erika S. Roman, 24, of Great Bend.

KHP indicated that the teen driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend with suspected minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Roman sustained suspected serious injuries and was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Roman’s passenger, Brittany Roman Velasquez, 18, of Great Bend, also sustained suspected serious injuries and was rushed to Hays Medical Center. It was found the driver was not wearing a seatbelt while the passenger was.

KHP noted that there were also two minor passengers in Roman’s car. Officials have not released any information about the three juveniles involved in the crash.

