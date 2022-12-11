Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St.

When officials arrived, they said an investigation was initiated and a search warrant was obtained. Officers then executed the warrant and found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

As a result, CGPD indicated that both Kevin D. Wiegand, of Council Grove and Devin Jaynor, of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Then, around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officials said they served a felony arrest warrant at 319 Columbia St. As a result, Harley Truan, of Council Grove, was arrested.

After the arrest, CGPD noted that a search warrant was executed at the apartment and Truan was booked into the Morris Co. Jail on the arrest warrant as well as possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Finally, just before 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officers said a traffic stop was conducted at Spencer and Main St. As a result, Nathaniel Bieber, of Alta Vista, was arrested for criminal care of a weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, criminal deprivation of property and minor in consumption of alcohol.

