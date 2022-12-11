Sunday night forecast: Cloudy Monday, rain Monday night and Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies have become partly cloudy in the east and have been sunny all day in Central Kansas. Clouds increase tonight and temperatures will stay steady in the mid 30s with southeast winds strengthening overnight to 10 to 15 mph. Monday will begin cloudy and will be breezy. Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain showers first develop late Monday afternoon and become widespread across Northeast Kansas Monday night into Tuesday.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely Monday night into Tuesday with amounts between 0.50″ and 1.00″, some more and some less. A heavy snow is expected to our northwest in Nebraska, the Dakotas and Wyoming where over a foot is possible. Far northern Kansas may see flurries Thursday, but that would be all.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds southeast around 10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night: Widespread rain, heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Rain ending before midday. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Heaviest rainfall amounts will be in Northeast Kansas with lesser amounts in North-Central Kansas through Tuesday. In general, expect a half inch in Central Kansas and closer to an inch, if not more, in East Kansas. Temperatures will be “warm” Tuesday in the mid 50s before the cold, Arctic air spills into the Southern Plains Tuesday night. We will be cold from Wednesday through at least next weekend.

Temperatures Wednesday will be around 40º with a stiff northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill will be in play several days following Wednesday going into next weekend. Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 20s with Thursday temperatures holding in the upper 30s with breezy northwest wind still around. It will also be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

There is a chance for snow flurries Thursday in far northern and northeastern Kansas. Accumulations will be limited at less than an inch, if that much. We continue to stay cold through next weekend with temperatures in the low 30s during the day and low 20s and upper teens overnight.

There is still some indication that the Polar Vortex will slide southward and we could be dealing with a cold-air outbreak sometime between December 18 and 23. This is not secured, but it has been showing as a possibility the past few days. In the meantime, don’t expect out upcoming cold air to go away anytime soon as the latest data continues to keep it around even into the week of December 19 regardless of the Polar Vortex.

