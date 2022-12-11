Sunday forecast: Dense freezing fog this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dense fog has developed across a large portion of Northeast Kansas. Where temperatures are below freezing expect a light frost/glaze of ice on your car windshield and also watch for isolated slick spots on your morning drive, especially on elevated surfaces. This afternoon will be nice in the upper 40s and low 50s with light southeast winds. Skies become sunny briefly today before cloud cover increases going into tonight. A large rain system is coming to Kansas Monday night into Tuesday morning and Arctic air arrives Wednesday and it is here to stay for awhile.

Taking Action:

Watch for some slick spots and have your ice scraper handy this morning as dense freezing fog has developed across Northeast Kansas. Fog should dissipate by10am or 11am. There is a large storm system crashing into the plains Monday through Wednesday. Monday should be dry but cloudy with rain chances increasing later that evening. Rain is very likely Monday night and Tuesday morning. May even see snow in the far northeast Thursday, but most will just see rain.

Today: Fog in the morning, mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds southeast around 10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Fog Sunday morning will clear a couple hours after sunrise and we will be mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph with temperatures right around 50º. Clouds will increase going into Sunday night with temperatures chilly in the mid to upper 30s. We begin Monday will cloudy skies.

A large area of low pressure will crawl into the plains Monday (giving us cloudy skies). This system will provide heavy snow to our north and possible severe weather to our south. Northeast Kansas will be caught in between meaning we will see widespread rain showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Right now, rainfall amounts look promising around an inch, if not more in some spots. We stay in the 50s through Tuesday before the large system moves to our east and Arctic air rushes into Kansas.

High temperatures Wednesday through next weekend will be cold in the mid 30s each day. Low temperatures overnight during this time will also be frigid in the 20s and teens. Any snow accumulation will be to our north in Nebraska and the Dakota’s, but we will likely see some snow flurries Thursday in far Northeast Kansas. Snowfall amounts to the north may top 1 foot in some areas. We will likely avoid that mess.

Looking ahead, we could see another outbreak of cold air around December 20-22. We may see some moisture at that time too. We typically see a white Christmas here in Kansas less than 20% of the time and this year may not see a white Christmas, but there are hints of cold air and moisture around that time-frame.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.