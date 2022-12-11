Sheriff’s Office launches operation to deter mail, package thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has launched a collaborative operation to deter mail and package thefts this Holiday season.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says with the start of the Holiday season, it has already seen more mail and package thefts in the county.

Just as it did in 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said it will host another proactive operation to focus on package thefts. Officials will collaborate with homeowners and place packages that will be tracked by GPS.

“We are publicizing this operation in hopes of deterring this type of criminal activity,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials gave the following tips to prevent package thefts:

Require signatures from delivery services

Request delivery confirmation

Arrange package pickups at the post office or workplace

Ask neighbors to keep an eye out for deliveries.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to make a timely report of any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. It said it wants to continue its partnership with the community to deter criminal activity and ensure everyone has a happy Holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.