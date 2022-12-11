Northbound I-35 reopened south of KC following fatality crash

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The northbound lanes of I-35 have been reopened south of Kansas City following a fatality crash, however, southbound lanes remain closed.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, that officials closed I-35 around milepost 200 in both directions, leaving only one northbound lane open after a fatality crash.

With extremely limited visibility due to dense fog, the Sheriff’s Office cautioned drivers to be extra aware.

Officials noted that as of 12 p.m. the northbound lanes of the interstate had been reopened, however, the southbound lanes remained closed.

As the section of the interstate was located in Miami Co. the Sheriff’s Office indicated that further information would come from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office once the investigation is completed.

