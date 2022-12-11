No. 6 Kansas dominates Mizzou in Border War

Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr. dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr. dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kansas won 95-67.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Dec. 10, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball rolled over Missouri on Saturday, taking down the Tigers 95-67. It was the first time the rivalry has been renewed in Columbia in 10 years.

Kansas’ starting five shined, with four of the five scoring in double figures. Jalen Wilson led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Kevin McCullar Jr’s 21. K.J. Adams and Gradey Dick contributed 19 and 16 points, respectively.

The Jayhawks were dominant all the way through, and are now 9-1 on the season. This marks Mizzou’s first loss of the season.

KU will be back at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to host No. 14 Indiana at 11:00 a.m.

