NextGen Under 30 awards KDWP’s Tanna Wagner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 has awarded KDWP’s Tanna Wagner for pushing the boundaries of sports and the outdoors.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that one of its own has been inducted into the NextGen Under 30 award program. It said its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Education Section Tanna Fanshier Wagner, was named a 2022 recipient in the Sports and Outdoors category.

KDWP noted that Wagner was hired in 2018 after she graduated from Kansas State University.

NextGen Under 30 said it recognizes and encourages new generations of innovative, creative and inspiring professionals who push the boundaries in various categories. Winners are chosen based on participation in and contribution to the community. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges.

“Tanna has been an incredible addition to our agency in more ways than one,” said KDWP secretary Brad Loveless. “Her enthusiasm for her work, her drive, and creative problem-solving skills are exactly the kind of attributes we should all strive to possess. I know this is just the first of many recognitions Tanna will receive in her career, so I’m thrilled that the first is during her tenure with KDWP.”

In her role at the Department, KDWP indicated that Wagner works to identify, measure and present solutions to overcome barriers that prevent would-be hunters, anglers and others from engaging in outdoor activities. She also explores ways it can diversify programs and services to meet the needs of future conservationists as well as re-attract those who may have lost touch with the outdoors.

“I’m beyond thankful for the learning opportunities I’ve been afforded at KDWP, as well as the continued mentorship, encouragement, and support I receive,” said Wagner. “It’s invigorating to live and work in a state that recognizes and celebrates the contributions of its young professionals. As for the other incredible ‘movers and shakers’ in the 2022 cohort, I’m excited for all that we’ll continue to accomplish together in the future. To the Stars!”

