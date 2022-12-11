Local high school students nominated to military service academies

FILE - A Cadet listens during a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on the parade field, at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 13, 2020. U.S. officials say reported sexual assaults at the U.S. military academies increased sharply during the 2020-2021 school year, as students returned to in-person classes amid the ongoing pandemic. The increase continues what officials believe is an upward trend at the academies, despite an influx of new sexual assault prevention and treatment programs.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies.

On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to nominate these young men and women to our nation’s esteemed military service academies,” Sen. Marshall said. “As a veteran myself, I commend their commitment to leadership, service, and duty. Their willingness to serve their county is inspiring and represents the best of our next generation.”

Marshall indicated that the following students received his nomination:

  • Adam Kutz, Overland Park, Air Force Academy
  • Riddick Goss, Salina, West Point and Air Force Academy
  • Sam Ritchie, Wichita, Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies
  • Sydney Puetz, Cheney, West Point
  • Trevor Watson, Wichita, West Point and Air Force Academy
  • Truman Collor, Mission Hills, West Point and Naval Academy
  • Zachary Jowers, Topeka, West Point, Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies
  • Nicholas Murphy, Leawood, West Point and Merchant Marine Academy
  • Michael Bert, Lansing, Naval and Air Force Academies
  • Malachi Feil, Wichita, Air Force Academy
  • Luke Haase, Overland Park, West Point, Naval and Air Force Academies
  • Logan Wint, Valley Center, Naval Academy
  • Logan Schanks, Randolph, Naval Academy
  • Joseph Shea, Wamego, Air Force Academy
  • Jorah Reynolds, Wichita, Air Force Academy
  • Jason Schnuelle, Gardner, Naval Academy
  • Jake Chun, Lawrence, West Point
  • Jack Ebert, Wichita, Naval and Air Force Academies
  • Henry Bash, Leawood, Air Force Academy
  • Hayden Oviatt, Wamego, West Point
  • Falon Darden, Andover, Air Force Academy
  • Edward Johnson, Wichita, Air Force Academy
  • Colleen McAlister, Prairie Village, Air Force Academy
  • Chase Dwornicki, Wichita, Air Force Academy
  • Charles Garver, Wellington, West Point
  • Brennan Sant, Overland Park, Air Force Academy
  • Benjamin Boyack, Lawrence, Naval and Air Force Academies
  • Andrew Emerson, Topeka, Air Force Academy
  • Addie Curtis, Wichita, Air Force Academy

The Senator noted that 2022′s interviews were held at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. Applicants were interviewed by panelists Rich Jankovich, Manhattan; Dr. Seth Kastle, Wakeeney; Dr. Bill Clifford, Garden City; Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis, Wichita; Sam Walenz, Wichita; and Dr. Matt Thompson, Salina.

Each year, Marshall said he has the chance to nominate Kansas students for admission to at least one of the U.S.’s four elite military service academies. Those who receive a bachelor’s degree from one of these academies are required to serve at least five years of active duty and three years of inactive duty after graduation.

The Senator indicated that all student nominees are then further vetted and reviewed by academy staff before they receive a final determination of acceptance.

If interested in serving at a military academy, Kansas high school students should complete an online application HERE.

