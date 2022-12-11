Local high school students nominated to military service academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies.

On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to nominate these young men and women to our nation’s esteemed military service academies,” Sen. Marshall said. “As a veteran myself, I commend their commitment to leadership, service, and duty. Their willingness to serve their county is inspiring and represents the best of our next generation.”

Marshall indicated that the following students received his nomination:

Adam Kutz, Overland Park, Air Force Academy

Riddick Goss, Salina, West Point and Air Force Academy

Sam Ritchie, Wichita, Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies

Sydney Puetz, Cheney, West Point

Trevor Watson, Wichita, West Point and Air Force Academy

Truman Collor, Mission Hills, West Point and Naval Academy

Zachary Jowers, Topeka, West Point, Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies

Nicholas Murphy, Leawood, West Point and Merchant Marine Academy

Michael Bert, Lansing, Naval and Air Force Academies

Malachi Feil, Wichita, Air Force Academy

Luke Haase, Overland Park, West Point, Naval and Air Force Academies

Logan Wint, Valley Center, Naval Academy

Logan Schanks, Randolph, Naval Academy

Joseph Shea, Wamego, Air Force Academy

Jorah Reynolds, Wichita, Air Force Academy

Jason Schnuelle, Gardner, Naval Academy

Jake Chun, Lawrence, West Point

Jack Ebert, Wichita, Naval and Air Force Academies

Henry Bash, Leawood, Air Force Academy

Hayden Oviatt, Wamego, West Point

Falon Darden, Andover, Air Force Academy

Edward Johnson, Wichita, Air Force Academy

Colleen McAlister, Prairie Village, Air Force Academy

Chase Dwornicki, Wichita, Air Force Academy

Charles Garver, Wellington, West Point

Brennan Sant, Overland Park, Air Force Academy

Benjamin Boyack, Lawrence, Naval and Air Force Academies

Andrew Emerson, Topeka, Air Force Academy

Addie Curtis, Wichita, Air Force Academy

The Senator noted that 2022′s interviews were held at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. Applicants were interviewed by panelists Rich Jankovich, Manhattan; Dr. Seth Kastle, Wakeeney; Dr. Bill Clifford, Garden City; Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis, Wichita; Sam Walenz, Wichita; and Dr. Matt Thompson, Salina.

Each year, Marshall said he has the chance to nominate Kansas students for admission to at least one of the U.S.’s four elite military service academies. Those who receive a bachelor’s degree from one of these academies are required to serve at least five years of active duty and three years of inactive duty after graduation.

The Senator indicated that all student nominees are then further vetted and reviewed by academy staff before they receive a final determination of acceptance.

If interested in serving at a military academy, Kansas high school students should complete an online application HERE.

