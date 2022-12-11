Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach

Jared Powers
Jared Powers(Highland Community College)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas college is mourning the untimely passing of its head football coach.

Highland Community College says on Sunday, Dec. 11, that Head Football Coach Jared Powers passed away unexpectedly on Saturday.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family,” HCC said. “His loss will be felt deeply throughout the Highland campus community, but none more than by his assistant coaches and the student-athletes he coached. Forever a Scottie.”

HCC indicates that Powers joined the team after he served as Offensive Coordinator at Mississippi Delta Community College in 2020 and Mississippi Valley State University in 2019. He also had coaching experience in High School, Junior College, NAIA, NCAA Division III, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division I-FCS and NCAA Divison I-FBS levels.

Powers was also a 3-time All-Conference Offensive Lineman for Ferrum College in Virginia and William Jewell College in Missouri. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from William Jewell.

