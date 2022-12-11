K-State clobbers Incarnate Word

Kansas State Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats built a 20 point lead in the first half and never looked back against the Cardinals in a, 98-50 romp.

Keyonate Johnson led all scorers with 13 points in the first half while shooting 5-6 from the floor and finishing with a game-high 18. David N’Guessan and Nae’Qwan Tomlin both provided eight in that first half. They finished with 12 and 15 respectively.

K-State shot an exact 50 percent from the field and went 6-16 from three point range and took a 45-28 lead into the break.

After that, the Wildcats just kept their foots on the gas pedal, leading by as much as 52 points with just under six minutes to go in regulation.

K-State ended the game with seven different players scoring in double figures and finished the game shooting 59.1 percent from the field.

The Wildcats now turn their attention to the Wildcat Classic Dec. 17 against Nebraska at T-Mobile Center at six p.m.

