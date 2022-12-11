Jess Pope takes home gold buckle in NFR

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jess Pope took home the 2022 Gold Buckle in the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday.

“All of the people who have helped me all along since I was 7-years-old, that’s what it’s about, that’s who this is for,” Pope said.

Pope finished first in the world after missing all of July due to injury. Pope went up against Cole Reiner for the top spot and trailed by about $1,000, coming into the NFR.

“Exact same routine, strong mark out, tuck your chin through your back bone and go do your job backboned. “Tonight was no different than the first round here or getting on everywhere all over the summer. All of this is the reward for the whole year, not just tonight.”

Pope finished with $390,602, making the whistle in Round 10, with Kaycee finishing second with $316,490.

At the NFR, Pope placed in 8 rounds in 2022 to go along with wins in Rounds 3 and 7. He had 860 points on 10 head in the average.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.