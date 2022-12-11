Erratic driver attempts to run after crashing pickup into wall along Kan. interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An erratic driver attempted to run from the scene after she crashed her pickup truck into a wall along a Kansas interstate over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, dispatch received a call about a 2005 Chevy pickup driving erratically on I-35.

Officials indicated the driver, later identified as Molly N. Wood, 36, of El Dorado, had driven the pickup into the ditch and then across two lanes of traffic where she hit a wall and caused major frontend damage to the vehicle.

From there, KHP said the pickup went into the northbound ditch where Wood allegedly ran from the scene.

KHP indicated that Wood was eventually found and it was determined that she sustained suspected minor injuries as a result of the crash.

